ABSU Demands Enquiry Into Eviction Drive At Gorchuk

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 4: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has strongly reacted against the forceful eviction of 45 Bodo families under Nalpara, Gorchuk area.

The students’ union has demanded a high level enquiry into the incident of illegal eviction drive on Bodo community, permanent rehabilitation to the 45 nos of evicted families at the same place with proper compensation, etc.

The central committee of All Bodo Students Union and the Guwahati district committee of ABSU submitted a memorandum to the chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma through the deputy commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) seeking early rehabilitation steps for the evicted victim families, and to conduct a high level enquiry into the eviction drive.

An eviction drive was carried out recently along the Gorchuk area under the leadership of forest beat officer, Fatasil, which had vehemently and forcefully evicted 45 Bodo families under Nalpara, Gorchuk vandalising their houses without prior notice alleging that they were illegally occupying the land in the forest areas.

The families of the Nalpara area have been living there for many years. The possessed land was donated by an NGO called ‘Regional centre for human resource development and social welfare organisation’.

But unfortunately, on January 31, the forest department vandalised their houses damaging their properties and warned the people living there to evacuate the place.

“We are very much pleased when you have assured us that tribal people should not be evicted during this government. From a reliable source it is learned that it is not a government order but it is an act of the beat officer. He has been alleged to have taken money from illegal migrant communities,” the memorandum reads.

The student union urged the chief minister for intervention into the incident and initiative of rehabilitation steps to the victim families at the earliest measures.