ABSU demands implementation of clause 6.3 of Bodo Accord

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 6: All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on Thursday demanded the Assam government for implementation of clause 6.3 of Bodo Peace Accord for provincialisation of all schools and colleges inside and outside the BTAD.

The Bodo Peace Accord was signed with ABSU, United Bodo People’s Organisation (UBPO) and four factions of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) in New Delhi on January 27, this year.

Under the clause 6.3, Assam government has to initiate measures to provincialise (i) schools and colleges established in BTAD and (ii) Bodo Medium Schools outside BTAD, as per special need and requirement. The state government will also take measures to appoint lectures in Bodo Departments in colleges outside BTAD as a special consideration.

“There are 1021 venture schools (711 LP, 235 UP, 75 high schools, 25 senior college, 21 Degree College in the BTAD and 245 schools (148 LP, 62 UP, 35 high school) outside BTAD are yet to be recognised by the government,” ABSU assistant general secretary Khwrwmdao Wary said addressing a press conference at Bodofa House here on Thursday.

“We also urge the state government for provincialisation of Bodo Medium Schools, inclusion of Bodo Department, textbook availability, teachers’ appointment, infrastructure development in schools and colleges before the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the state,” Wary said.

Wary urged the government for inclusion of more than 12 colleges from BTR for induction of Science stream.

The colleges are: Janata College (Serfanguri), Kokrajhar Girls’ College (Kokrajhar), Basugaon College, Bengtol College (Bengtol, Chirang district), Salbari College (Salbari), B.B. Kisan College (Jalah), Giyanpith Degree College, Nikashi (Baksa district), Khwirabari College (Khwirabari), Mazbat College (Udalguri district), Murkhongselek College (Jonai, Dhemaji), Sarupathar College (Sarupathar, Golaghat) and Thong Nokbe College (Dokmoka, Karbi Anglong).