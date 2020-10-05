ABSU demands proper implementation of BTR Accord clauses

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 5: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) demanded proper implementation of all clauses enlisted the historic BTR Accord (Bodoland Territorial Region) while initiating steps for allotting land areas to establish educational institutions and setting up some other institutes through the spirit of the memorandum of settlement (MoS) of BTR accord.

A 5-member delegation of ABSU led by its president Dipen Boro met Principal Secretary of BTC at BTC Secretariat on Monday and submitted a memorandum seeking proper implementation of the BTC accord clauses. They further urged for involving the signatories and signatory organizations of BTR accord while the allotment of lands for various projects under the BTR Accord.

The union while welcoming the steps of the government to implement the MoS, however pointed out that certain matters are already in process through the Council government. The delegation further informed that some of the official letters have also been circulated by the BTC Secretariat to various circle offices seeking allotment of land and its status for establishment of various institutions and projects without the signatories and signatory organizations being informed.

The delegation made various demands including information of all the matters regarding the implementation of the clauses pertaining to various Government of India and Government of Assam specified institutions to the signatory and signatory organizations.

“The signatory and signatory organizations clearly know and have the objective behind mentioning of such places and locations in the MoS for the specific central and state institutions. Subject to these objectives by the signatories and signatory organizations the selection of site, location, area of land required has to be consulted. We have noticed that while issuing such official letters to the circle officers for land requirement there have been some wrongly mentioned locations and selection not according to the required norms for establishment of such institutions,” ABSU president Dipen Boro said.