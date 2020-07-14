ABSU demands special financial package for floods in Assam

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 14: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has put forward a demand to the union government to announce Rs 1000 crores as a special financial package for Assam to deal with the current devastating flood scenario in the state.

In a press statement ABSU general secretary Lawrence Islary, on Monday, said that the incessant rains over the past few months in Assam have wreaked havoc and unleashed severe floods in many areas. Many ABSU volunteers have also been visiting many affected areas and taking stock of the situation.

Notably, large scale floods have resulted in heavy loss of human lives, crops, livestock and other properties at many places.

In BTAD, Kokrajhar and Chirang district are worst affected by the floods caused by the overflowing Aie and adjoining rivers. Additionally, the flood water has also eroded many embankments and flooded villages including Dwimuguri, Subhaijhar, Charapet etc.

Meanwhile, the Chirang District and Bijni Anchalik Committee of ABSU have been assisting in distribution of relief materials in the flooded villages and temporary relief camps set up at the nearby areas including Dongapeta LPS in 1 No Charagaon, Malipara ME School in Dwimuguri, Danswrang ME School in No 1 Thangabari, Alongbar Club in South Shyamthaibari, Subhaijhar Community Hall in Shyamthaibari, Langdangpara LPS in Langdangpara, Subhaijhar High School in Dutangpara, 2 No West Dwimuguri LPS in East Dwimuguri among others.

On the other hand, Baksa district ABSU reported that adjoining rivers such as Pagladia, Suklai among others have also affected many villages forcing people to flee from their homes to take shelter in relief camps. Worst affected areas include Muripara, North Rangia, Domdoma, etc.

In Udalguri district Kulsi river has affected villages including no 1 Chenipara, no 2 chenipara, no 3 chenipara, Bagpara, Paniputa among others. Meanwhile, Dhemaji District ABSU confirmed that many villages have been submerged by the rising water levels of Brahmaputra inundating villages including Naokata, Maidangshri etc. Additionally, many roads and embankments have also been either washed away or eroded by the Brahmaputra.

Keeping this flood situation and COVID-19 pandemic, ABSU appealed to the government of Assam to extend immediate relief packages to the flood victims. It further urged the state government to construct massive embankments to protect these villages from eroding away in future. “ABSU appeals to the Government of India to support the state with a special financial package of Rs 1000 crore to deal with the flood situation in the state,” Islary added.