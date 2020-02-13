ABSU gives tearful adieu to Pramod Boro

Dipen Boro is the new chief of the premier Bodo student body

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 13: A teary farewell was given to former president of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) Pramod Boro at the two-day special convention of the student body which came to an end on Thursday at Gwjwn Pwthar Tamulpur in Baksa district.

The special convention at Gwjwn Pwthar was marked by emotional scenes as Promod Boro, stepped down as the chief of the students’ body, after leading it for over 30 years, on Wednesday evening.

Boro, 47, and two other leaders — vice president Romio P Narzary and one of secretary Mantu Bodo were relieved of their responsibilities in the student body.

Former vice president Dipen Boro was elevated as new president. Former spokesman Jayanta Basumatary was selected as the vice president while Phanin Boro was made spokesperson of the ABSU.

It was a highly emotional moment for Boro himself as he broke down while hoisting the ABSU flag for the last time as the president. Youngsters and elders too broke down as he bid tearful adieu to them as the student union leader.

People from all walks of life including student union activists offered warm felicitation with traditional Aronai and bunch of flowers to the outgoing ABSU chief.

It was an emotional moment for Boro when he broke down while delivering his last address as the student body leader.

Boro, the longest serving president of the ABSU, has dedicated himself for the uplift of the community.

In his speech, he extended his sincere thanks to the ABSU family members and well wishers for extending support for carrying the student body to it today’s juncture.

“I served the students’ body for 30 years and was involved with the organisation bearing office bearer for 19 years. Of this, I served as president for 11 years since 2009,” said the former president in his speech.

“We do hope that the recently signed Bodo accord will bring more integrity and development in the area. Each and every clause of the third Bodo Accord must get proper implementation,” he said.

Stating that Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma had contributed a lot towards the community, he stressed on maintaining peace and tranquility in the society.

He mentioned that there are over 5000 volunteers of the students union are rendering services 24×7 amongst the society towards the uplift and welfare for the society.

“Politics is not the above of the society, but politics must be commitment for the welfare of the society,” he said adding “So, I always want a healthy social integration in the society.”