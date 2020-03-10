ABSU hits back Sansuma for accord remark

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 10: Hitting back former Lok Sabha MP Sansuma Khunggur Bwiswmuthiary for his comment on third Bodo Peace Accord, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) president Dipen Boro on Tuesday said his comment is unnecessary at a time when an environment of peace and unity await the Bodo society after signing of the third Bodo Peace Accord.

“Bwiswmuthiary had signed the memorandum of settlement for creation of Bodoland Autonomous Council (BAC) in 1993 (now defunct), when a movement for a separate Bodoland state was going on, But now he said that the BTR accord was nothing for the society,” Boro said addressing a press conference at Bodofa House here on Tuesday

Bwiswmuthiary on Sunday had come out openly against the third Bodo Peace Accord saying that it is not acceptable to the Bodo society as it was signed leaving the ABSU leaders in the dark.

Bwiswmuthiary, who was one of the founders of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and senior leader of Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), was denied ticket by the party in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

“We have been demanding a separate Bodoland state. But the third Bodo accord tactically brought an unwanted juncture,” he said adding that he will take the lead in reviving the movement for Bodoland statehood again.

The ABSU president said there was no reason behind holding of the special convention of former ABSU leaders to review the Bodo Peace Accord.

“The ABSU has been working for welfare and development for all sections of the communities of the region. The ABSU has become part of the accord for bringing peace and development to the region through good governance,” he said.

“The BTR is an outcome of comprehensive solution of the Bodo issues. Our main objective is peace and development. Four factions of NDFB were also parts of the agreement. They ended their decade long armed struggle. This is a positive outcome”, Boro said.

“Formation of BTR accord will bring more and more development and welfare to all sections of the communities in the region,” he claimed.

He has said that the students union will put pressurise the government for implementation of the clauses of the BTR accord in letter and spirits.