ABSU pays tribute to union minister Ram Vilas Paswan

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 10: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) offered floral tribute to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan who passed away on Thursday in New Delhi at a condolence programme organised at Children’s Park in Kokrajhar on Saturday.

A rich floral tribute and a minute’s silence was observed to pay respect to late Paswan by the Kokrajhar district unit of ABSU in association with central ABSU members. Ex MP UG Brahma, leaders from ABSU, Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Tribal Sangha attended the ceremony and offered rich tributes.

Brahma recalled Paswan for his contributions towards the Bodo issues. “Bodo nation will always remember Paswan for his endless contribution toward Bodoland during his lifetime,” Brahma added. Notably, Paswan had extended support towards the Bodoland issue when he was a minister during the United Front government at centre in 1989-90. Paswan even visited Kokrajhar in 1990 and contributed a lot towards the Bodo issue solution.

In a press statement, ABSU president Dipen Boro said that Union Welfare and Labour Minister Ram Villas Paswan attended on behalf of the government of India during VP Singh government of United Front in the third round of tripartite talks with the 20 member ABSU-BPAC and ATWWF leaders led by Upendranath Brahma, Assam chief minister PK Mahanta and Home minister Bhrigu Kumar Phukan on Bodoland statehood issue in New Delhi on January 11, 1990.

Later, ABSU-BPAC leaders attended the 4h round of tripartite talks with Union minister Ram Villas Paswan and Assam chief minister PK Mahanta again on March 9, 1990. He further added that besides extending his good gestures, Paswan also participated in a demonstration programme at Boat Club, New Delhi to show solidarity and support with the Bodo movement on January 3, 1991.