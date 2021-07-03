ABSU raises concern over HSLC/ HS exam marks evaluation process 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 2: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has expressed concern over the mark evaluation process prepared by two highly empowered committees for HSLC/ HSSLC examinations.

Addressing the reporters on Friday held at Bodofa House in Kokrajhar, ABSU president Dipen Boro and general secretary Khanindra Basumatary said that the students’ union has demanded revision of the decision of appearing in another examination for those aspiring for government jobs.

They said that the students’ union (ABSU) has been eyeing for equal status and stated that there should not be any separate marksheet or certificate for opting higher studies and applying for jobs.

The student union leaders said that the students should not be deprived of equal opportunity and justice in terms of qualification.

“It will dilute the very spirit of cancelling the HSLC/ HSSLC exam due to Covid situation,” Boro said.

He questioned if a student qualifies by the present evaluation process and fails in the special HSLC/ HSSLC exam, then which of the marksheet/ certificate is applicable to him?

Either the student will continue for higher studies or he has to accept the failed marksheet, he said.

If he continues to take higher degrees and after some years if he applies for a job, then if his candidature gets rejected due to Covid certificate what will be the implication to his career, he questioned.

“We demand for one student, one exam/ evaluation and one marksheet,” he said.

ABSU leaders further demanded inclusion and use of Bodo language in the recruitment examination under Assam Judicial Services as Bodo language is now an official language in Assam and recognised in the eighth schedule of Indian constitution.

The ABSU has sought state government’s intervention into the use of Bodo language in Assam Judicial Services exams across the state.

The student union leaders urged the state government for early inclusion of Bodo language in Assam Judicial Service as per the spirit of the Assam official language Act, 1960, amended act, 2020. The aspiring candidates should not be deprived from having language papers.