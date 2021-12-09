ABSU Stage Protest Against Nagaland Killing

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 8: Extending deep mourning and condolences over the recent killing of 14 innocent persons at Oting village of Mon district in Nagaland, the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on Wednesday carried out protest with lighting of candles at Bodofa Children Park in Kokrajhar and demanded withdrawal of AFSPA from the entire northeastern states.

The students union strongly condemned the incident and demanded justice for the victims. The students union also demanded a strict investigation into the incident.

ABSU vice president Khwrwmdao said that innocent people must be protected at all costs and such incidents are not tolerable in any sense.

In a press statement, ABSU general secretary, Khanindra Basumatary said that the students union has felt extreme grief and sorrow after getting the shocking news of the death of innocent labourers of Konyak tribe from Mon district in Nagaland.

Such encounters of innocent civilians is a clear violation of human rights that require the highest degree of intervention by the government of India. This brutal attack on the evening of December 4 reiterates the arms forces indulging in extra judicial killings in the name of ‘disturbed area’ in many parts of northeast India.

ABSU strongly condemns such brutal attacks which are a sheer threat to the peace loving people of Nagaland. ABSU expresses sorrow in solidarity with those who lost their family members.

“ABSU appeals to the Government of India to repeal such draconian law from Northeast India, especially from the peace loving people of Assam, Nagaland and Manipur. The men in uniform responsible for such brutal killings must be booked under stringent law for violation of Human Rights,” Basumatary said.