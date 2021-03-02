ABSU stresses for provincialisation

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 1: All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) president Dipen Boro once again stressed for provincialisation of all schools in BTR at the earliest. Addressing a press conference held at Banargaon in Kokrajhar district on Monday, Boro informed that all schools must be provincialised across the BTR region and across the state through the BTR accord spirit. He asked the teachers to not be worried over the pending provincialisation issue as necessary steps are being carried out for the same. He further informed that the process of provincialisation has been continuing smoothly under the leadership of SEBA chairman RC Jain across the region.

In the upcoming assembly elections, the ABSU president demanded a strict security vigil across the region to meet free and fair elections. He also urged the state government to provide necessary and sufficient security deployment during the election hour.