ABSU urges for proper implementation of PM Kishan scheme in BTC

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 17: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) urged the state and central government for proper allocation and implementation of the PM Kishan financial assistance for the farmers in four districts of Bodoland Territorial Council.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday held at Bodofa House in Kokrajhar, ABSU president Dipen Boro said the PM Kishan financial assistance must be implemented properly for bringing healthy welfare and development of the farmers of BTC districts.

He said that the farmers of BTC districts are deprived of their due financial assistance for welfare and development aspects from the government.

He said that all genuine farmers in BTC districts must get PM Kishan financial assistance without any delay.

He said that the residents along the Kuzrabguri area under Bijni subdivision of Chirang district have been facing severe hardships due to flash floods in the region.

He said all flood related issues must be solved through the strong initiative initiated by the government to end the flood affected.

He informed that a delegation team of ABSU visited the flood affected areas of Bijni subdivision on Monday and took stock of the prevailing situation of flood.

ABSU president Dipen Boro has eyed for an increase of admission intact capacities across the state to extend educational services for the welfare of the students.

He said that all students who have passed the HSLC and HSSLC final examination must get admission in school and colleges for acquiring higher studies.

“No student should be deprived of higher education,” Boro said.

He has urged the state to initiate sufficient fund allocation to grow an educational environment in the region.

He urged the education minister Ranoj Pegu and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to extend their helping hand towards the region in order to build a healthy educational environment in the region.