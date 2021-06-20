ABSU,Bodo women staged protest in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 19: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and Bodo Women Coordination Committee staged protest in Kokrajhar on Saturday in support of demand of capital punishment for involved culprits and providing compensation to the victim family members of Abhaikuti incident.

It may be mentioned that two minor girls were raped and murdered on June 11 whose bodies were recovered in mysterious condition hanging from a tree at Abhaikuti remote area under Kokrajhar police station.

Police arrested seven persons and three of them were identified as main accused of the incident.

Police has been initiating stern investigation against the incident as an FIR has been lodged with Kokrajhar PS, case registered no.440/2021.