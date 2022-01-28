ABVP Takes Out Rally on R-Day

HT Correspondent

Bokajan, Jan 27: ABVP, Bokajan and joined by leaders of Assam State level ABVP took out a tiranga rally to mark the 73rd Republic Day celebration here. The 73 metres long national flag was taken out in the procession through the heart of Bokajan town.

Bokajan Unit ABVP, president, Rikhi Sarma and secretary, Bishal Thakur; member, ABVP state working committee, Prasad Sarma; principal, Green Valley Junior College, Raju Sarma and social workers Philip Teron and Babul Das have participated in the rally.

The procession was taken out in the morning at 8:30 a.m. from Green Valley Junior College to Bokajan Municipal Board.