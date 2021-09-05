Accord signed to give peace a chance in KA

KAAC to become Territorial Council ** Rs 1,000 crore development package announced

HT Bureau

NEW DELHI/GUWAHATI, Sept 4: Paving a way for a long lasting peace in Assam particularly in Karbi Anglong, a tripartite agreement among six insurgent groups of the state, the Centre and the state government was signed on Saturday to end years of violence in the Karbi Anglong region.

Union Home minister Amit Shah, who was present on the occasion, said the accord will bring lasting peace and all round development in Karbi Anglong.

The insurgent groups which signed the peace accord are: People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), Karbi Longri North Cachar Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), United People’s Liberation Army (UPLA), Karbi People’s Liberation Tigers (KPLT- Ceasefire), Karbi People’s Liberation Tigers (KPLT -R) and Karbi People’s Liberation Tigers (KPLT -M).

About 1,000 militants belonging to these groups have surrendered along with their arms and have joined the mainstream.

As per the agreement, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), will be renamed as Karbi Autonomous Territorial Council (KATC) which will have 34 seats to be reserved for STs, 10 seats under Open category.

The Assam government shall create a post of DIG, Police exclusively for the Hill districts, according to the accord.

According to pact, Assam government may consider the proposal of KAAC to notify Karbi as the official language of KAAC.

Another significant highlight of the accord is that the Centre will allocate Rs. 500 crore (Rs. 100 crore per annum) for infra development in KAAC area. Additional Rs. 500 crore (Rs. 100 crore per annum) shall be contributed by Assam government.

There were total 12 delegates who signed the Karbi Peace Accord from 6 groups. They are – from KLNLF Pradip Terang (chairman) and Wiling Son Phangcho (publicity secretary), from PDCK Kongkat Teron (vice-chairman) and Sanjit Phangcho (general secretary), from UPLA Wellesley Terang (chairman), Longki Bey (general secretary), from KPLT (Ceasefire) Sam Sing Tisso (chairman), Dar Sing Terang (general secretary), from KPLT (R), Run Rongpi (chairman), Goodwinson Kro (general secretary), from KPLT (M) Mensing Kramsa (chairman), Mensing Tokbi ( chief-in-commander).

At the accord signing ceremony, Shah said the signing of the Karbi-Anglong agreement is another milestone in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘insurgency-free prosperous Northeast’.

“Over 1,000 armed cadres have abjured violence and joined the mainstream of society, which reflects their trust in Modi ji’s leadership,” he said.

Shah said that a Rs 1,000 crore development package will be given to Karbi Anglong.

“I want to assure everyone that we will implement this accord in a time-bound manner,” he said.

The Home minister said the Central and state governments are committed to all round development of Karbi Anglong and there will be peace in the region.

“We not only sign peace accords but implement them within our time too,” he said, citing the example of similar peace pacts earlier signed with other insurgent groups of the Northeast – the NDFB, NLFT and Bru groups.

The accord is significant as Karbi Anglong, which is the territory of ethnic Karbi tribals, has seen years of violence, killings and abduction in the rebels’ fight for a separate homeland.

Moreover, a Joint Monitoring Committee shall be constituted with representatives of MHA (GoI), Govt. of Assam, KAAC and the signatory armed groups to monitor implementation of the agreement.

Union Home secretary Ajay Bhalla welcomed the Karbi group members before the agreement was signed, lauding them to come back in the mainstream to ensure law and order and peace in Assam.

Chief executive member (KAAC) felicitated the Home minister with a gift and expressed happiness over the signing of the agreement.

The accord was signed at the North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The accord is significant as an insurgency by Karbi – a major ethnic community of Assam groups, dotted by several factions and splinters, has had a long history in Assam, marked by killings, ethnic violence, abductions and taxation since the late 1980s.

Over 150 Karbi militants, who were part of those 1,040 militants surrendered before the Assam government on February 25 this year, reached North Block while a group of 15 of them were present in the meeting when the agreement was signed.

These militants arrived in Delhi on Friday and were staying in Delhi’s different hotels.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE ACCORD

Council to be renamed as Karbi Anglong Autonomous Territorial Council. Members to be increased to not more than 50 of whom 6 members (including 2 women members) would be nominated by the Governor. 34 seats to be reserved for STs, 10 seats under Open category. Govt of Assam shall create a post of DIG, Police exclusively for the Hill districts. Executive functions of KAAC shall be exercised through principal secretary. Post of principal secretary shall be encadred. Officers of KAAC shall exercise administrative as well as financial powers commensurate with their ranks. Deputy commissioners and superintendents of Police will be posted with consultation of the CEM, KAAC. The Govt. of India may refer to UPSC the demand for exemption of ST (Hill) candidates from KAAC area from taking MIL in the civil services exams conducted by UPSC. Govt. of Assam may consider the proposal of KAAC to notify Karbi as the official language of KAAC. Govt. of India, Govt. of Assam may take necessary measures to rehabilitate the cadres of armed groups. Measures shall include: lump sum ex-gratia payment; funding economic activities through existing Govt. schemes; trade/vocational training; Govt. jobs as per eligibility. Criminal cases registered against cadres for non-heinous offences shall be withdrawn. Govt. of Assam will provide financial compensation of Rs. 5 lakhs each to the next of kin of persons who lost their lives in agitations related to the autonomous state demand. Govt. of India may allocate Rs. 500 crores (Rs. 100 crore per annum) for infra development in KAAC area. Additional Rs. 500 crores (Rs. 100 crore per annum) will be contributed by the Govt. of Assam. Four-lane all weather road through Dhansiri for easy access to Dimapur airport. Highway from Diphu to West Karbi Anglong-Meghalaya border via Hamren. Diphu Prasar Bharti to be upgraded to full-fledged radio station. Sainik School in West Karbi Anglong district. Greenfield airport in Karbi Anglong. Diphu campus of Assam University to be upgraded to full-fledged Central University. Secretariat complex for West KA. KAAC Capital Complex at Diphu. Forest Training College in West KA. Indigenous Food Park at Diphu. Govt. Degree College at Hamren (West KA). A Joint Monitoring Committee shall be constituted with representatives of MHA (GoI), Govt. of Assam, KAAC and the signatory armed groups to monitor implementation of the agreement.