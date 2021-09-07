Accord-signing leaders return to rousing welcome in KA

HT Correspondent

HOWRAGHAT/BAKALIA, Sept 6: After signing of the peace accord in Delhi, the insurgent leaders of the six armed groups arrived in Karbi Anglong district on Monday afternoon.

The group of peace signatories was felicitated at Parokhuwa, Langhin, Phuloni, Howraghat Tiniali, Bakaliaghat, Manja, etc. by the organisation cadres and locals. They were offered bouquets, Karbi traditional turbans and traditional jackets. Karbi folk dances were also presented in their honour.

Dreaded insurgent leader Songbijit Ingti Kathar, chief of People’s Democratic Council of Karbi-Longri (PDCK) said that with the accord all communities will live together in peace.

“With the economic package there will be development in the two Hill districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong,” he said.

Praising the state government, Kathar said that chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma played a major role in the signing of the peace accord and thanked him.

There was festivity in the air along NH 36 through which the leaders of Karbi Longri North Cachar Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), Karbi People’s Liberation Tigers (KPLT, 3 factions), United People’s Liberation Army (UPLA) and People’s Democratic Council of Karbi-Longri (PDCK) passed.

There was a small group of protesters against the peace accord at Phuloni who displayed placards but they were chased away by the police.

