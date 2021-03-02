ACI-ASQ Awards 2020: 5 airports among the best in the world

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 1: After witnessing an unprecedented year marred by the Covid-19 pandemic that impacted the world economy and hampered global air travel, the Airports Council International (ACI) World announced Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards for 2020 on Monday.

AAI stated that due to its unwavering thrust on enhanced passenger convenience and unmatched world-class airport services, five of its airports have been adjudged as among the best airports in the world. The ACI-ASQ Awards highlights the world’s best airports as judged by their respective customers. The five AAI Airports include Amritsar, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Pune and Varanasi.

Notably, Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Survey is the world-renowned and internationally established global benchmarking programme measuring passengers’ satisfaction across 34 key performance indicators, whilst they travel through an airport, conducted by the Airports Council International (ACI), a global non-profit organization of airport operators.