ACMS celebrates Doctor’s Day in upper Assam tea estates 

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 1: The Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) on Thursday celebrated Doctor’s Day at several tea estates of Upper Assam.

ACMS celebrated the Doctor’s Day in 22 branches in Upper Assam. They felicitated the doctors and health workers during the programme.

ACMS vice president Nabin Keot said, “As per central committee decision, we have celebrated Doctor’s Day in our 22 branches of Assam. We felicitated the doctors and health workers for their dedicated duty during Covid-19.”

Keot added, “We have taken programmes in Dikom tea estate and invited the tea estates doctor and health workers and felicitated them for their immense contribution in the society.”

“We have discussed various issues regarding the recent attack on doctors in tea gardens. We appealed to the tea garden workers not to attack health workers in any circumstance because they are the saviour of our life,” Keot said.

Recently, many incidents of assault on health workers were reported from various areas of Assam, which demoralised the health workers to work in the rural areas.

Mostly in tea garden areas, the doctors and health workers were attacked by the tea garden workers due to various reasons.

“Such kind of things occurred in the tea gardens area due to ignorance and lack of awareness. After the assaults on doctors and health workers, we have taken up issues and created awareness among the workers,” said Keot.