ACMS for wage hike of small tea garden workers

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Feb 9: Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) on Tuesday said that the workers of small tea garden have been suffering due to no fixed wages.

Addressing a press conference here, ACMS president Paban Singh Ghatowar criticised the government for failing to fix the wages of workers of small tea gardens.

“There are total 6 lakh people working in small tea gardens but the condition is very poor and they are exploited by the owners of the small tea gardens. There is no fixed wages for them because the government has failed to address their issues. After knowing the problems of the workers of small tea gardens the government is not taking any initiative,” Ghatowar said.

“We are holding peaceful protest across the state to press for our 11-point charters demand. The government has not given us permission for our Dispur Chalo programme. But our peaceful protest will go on till our demand is met,” he said.

“To raise the minimum wages of the tea workers a meeting was held in Guwhati on February 6. We have clearly said to raise the minimum wages upto Rs 351. It is a long pending demand of ACMS and the government should prioritise the issue,” Ghatowar further said.

The ACMS president came down heavily on Assam Tea Company for its failure to give provident fund amount to the workers.

“ATC have 14 tea gardens in Assam and they have total 25,000 workers but their standard of living is poor. There is no doctor and nurse in the ATC garden and the hospital is less equipped with modern facilities. We urged the government to look into the matter,” Ghatowar also said.

ACMS general secretary Rupesh Gowala said, “From February 10, our protest will go on in every branch till our demands are not met. Our main demand is to raise the minimum wages of the workers upto Rs 351.”