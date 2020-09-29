ACMS forms human chain at Margherita

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Sept 29: Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) Margherita Circle on Tuesday formed a human chain at NH 38 road Margherita where more than 10000 Tea Garden workers of Margherita Tea Estate, Segunbari Tea Factory, Dehing Tea Estate, Namdang Tea Estate, Dirok Tea Estate participated.

They demanded increase in their daily wages to Rs 351, facilities to all the educated Tea Garden youth, land pattas to all Tea Garden workers among other demands.

Hari Nanda Gorh, Circle Secretary of ACMS Margherita Circle reiterated that BJP Government has been working only for the capitalists and corporate houses whereas daily wage workers are being exploited, deprived and cheated of their basic rights.

He said that the ACMS has been reminding the government of their demands since the BJP took over the reins of the state but the chief minister has paid no heed to the same. He added that ACMS and the Tea Tribe communities will never accept such lackadaisical attitude and that it shall give a befitting reply to the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls.