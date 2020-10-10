ACMS lambasts BJP MP Pallab Lochan’s comments

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Oct 9: Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) Margherita Circle President Gautam Dhanowar and Secretary Hari Nanda Garh came down heavily on the controversial comment of BJP MP Pallab Lochan Das on Friday.

Notably, MP Das recently stated, “INR351 as daily wage to Tea Garden Workers of Assam has no logic and is illegal.” Reacting to this statement, Gautam Dhanowar reiterated that the BJP led Assam Government has always been an anti-labour class who only favour capitalists and tea garden owners. Hari Nanda Garh added that BJP has always indulged in communal as well as hate politics and warned that the tea tribes community shall boycott the saffron party in the upcoming elections if their demands were not met at the earliest. He further threatened to not to allow BJP candidates to campaign at tea garden areas of Assam and take up severe agitational movements if the government continues to downplay their demands.