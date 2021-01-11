ACMS to stage ‘Shramik Gorjan’ prog on Jan 18

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Jan 11: The Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS), the frontline organisation of tea garden workers will stage ‘Shramik Gorjan’ programme at Mancotta field on January 18, seeking 11 charter of demand.

ACMS general secretary Rupesh Gowala informed that during the programme the workers of the tea garden in upper Assam will register their protest against their unfulfillment of their demands. Notably, the demands of ACMS include conferring of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to tea tribes of Assam, hike in daily wages of tea garden workers to INR351 and formation of a separate Autonomous council for the state’s Adivasi people.

“We have been demanding a minimum wage hike of INR351 to big garden workers as well as workers of small tea gardens. After several protests and rallies the government has still failed to heed to our demands. ST status is also a long pending demand of the Adivasi people residing in Assam. But even after assurances from the government, nothing has been initiated for the same till date,” Gowala added.

Nabin Chandra Keot, central committee vice president ACMS said, “2 lakh garden workers will assemble at Mancotta field to press for their demand on January 18. In the last five years only Rs 30 has been hiked and presently workers are getting a meagre sum of Rs 167 as daily wages. In the previous election, BJP had clearly mentioned to hike daily wages up to Rs 351 but it seems they have forgotten about it after the election.”

“The ‘Shramik Gorjan’ programme is very important for us, because through such rallies we want to send a clear message to the government to fulfil our demands at the earliest. Among others, we want a separate autonomous council for Adivasi people residing in Assam immediately. If the government can announce separate autonomous councils for Moran, Matak and Koch-Rajbongshi communities then why must we be left out,” said an ACMS official.