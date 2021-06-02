Active NSCN (I-M) cadre in security net in Arunachal Pradesh 

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, June 1: Security forces apprehended a NSCN (I-M) cadre at Sanliam area in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on May 30.

The cadre has been identified as Thokwang Hodong (23).

“After getting specific input, Khonsa Battalion under Spear Corps in a joint operation with state police apprehended an active cadre of NSCN (I-M) from general area Sanliam, Tirap district, Arunachal Pradesh on May 30,” stated a press statement of army.

The apprehended cadre along with recovered pistol and ammunition has been handed over to Khonsa police station, Tirap district for further investigation.

Security forces have been carrying out operation against insurgents in eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

On Monday, an encounter took place between security forces and militants of the Yung Aung faction of NSCN-K (NSCN-KYA) in Indo-Myanmar border.

The encounter took place at Noglo village, the last village along Indo-Myanmar border, at least 50 km from Khonsa district of Arunachal Pradesh.