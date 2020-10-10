Actor Sonu Sood ensures 8 Karbi girls’ homecoming   

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 9: Eight young Karbi girls who were stuck in Maharashtra due to Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown have arrived in Diphu. They were rescued by several NGOs in coordination with Karbi civil society organisation and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), and with the financial support provided by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

Sources said the girls are adults and they were put to work in two circuses in Maharashtra. Two of the young women were rescued from Rainbow Circus, Navi Mumbai and another six were rescued from Super Star Circus in Satara district in the state of Maharashtra.

One of the rescued women said, “I worked in Super Star Circus. We don’t know the exact location of the Circus. We were taken to various places. One person named Jacob took us there, we don’t know his surname. We were given Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 6,000/- per month. There was no mistreatment and we were fed well.”

The eight young Karbi women are put up in Diphu at various places for the night under the watch of Karbi Students Association (KSA) with the support of responsible persons who declined to be named. They will be handed over to their parents.

President of Bengaluru Karbi Society (BKS), Stalin Tisso, one of the first who brought the plight of the Karbi girls in focus said that there are still six minor Karbi girls who are stuck in Maharashtra. Tisso said KAAC and Sonu Sood offered help financially and International Justice Mission (IJM) facilitated the rescue by networking.

Children Welfare Committee (CWC), Satara District, Maharashtra, Advocate, Varsha Despande and Manisha Barge also helped in making the rescue possible. Tisso also said the 6 minors still in Maharashtra may also arrive by next month.