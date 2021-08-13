Acute shortage of manpower hits health care services at Sootea 

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Aug 12: The issue of the non-availability of minimum staff at Sootea NPHC has hit the minimum health care facilities of the people of the greater Sootea area. The only doctor cum medical and health officer has been facing a chronic shortage of staff even for basic running of the PHC. One of the grade IV employees has been absent from service for the last three years, only one grade IV employee is currently available in the NPHC. Another grade IV employee engaged for OPD registration superannuated from service in June last. The attached pharmacist is also transferred to another hospital. The NPHC does not have a permanent ABPM. Further, the posts of sweeper and cleaner are lying vacant for a long time because of which the delivery service cannot be carried out. Due to the absence of a sweeper and cleaner, the hospital campus has turned dirty and unhygienic. During the pandemic, patients queued at OPD for registration, but there was no one to provide the patients a visit sheet/OPD slip. The DOTS center is located inside the hospital premises, but no pharmacist is available to provide medicines for TB patients. The TB patients have been long deprived from getting their doses from Sootea NPHC. More importantly, the GNM and ANM staff are busy with a hectic schedule of vaccination of Covid. In this situation, the medical and health officer of Sootea New PHC has written to the department concerned, MLAs of Sootea and Biswanath, ADC (health) Biswanath, SDMO, Biswanath BPHC for immediate action citing the issues and problems of the health care center. The local people of Sootea have requested the department concerned to look into the matter and take immediate action as this particular PHC is the only go-to resort for health services for 20 villages in Sootea.