Addl. CS reviews schemes of PHE, water resource departments of BTC 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 11: Additional chief secretary (CS) S. Abbasi, on Friday visited Chirang and held meetings with the officials of public health engineering and water resources departments of Chirang, Kokrajhar, Baksa and Udalguri districts of Bodoland Territorial Region.

He held the meetings in presence of BTC principal secretary Santanu P. Gotmare, and deputy commissioners of Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri districts Narendra Kumar Shah, Ayush Garg and P. Uday Praveen respectively.

The review meeting, which was held here in the conference hall of Chirang deputy commissioner’s office, the additional CS Abbasi reviewed all the schemes being implemented under the JJM (Jal Jivan Mission) district-wise, a flagship programme of the central government in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in the first session.

The meeting also discussed various issues like planning, guidelines to be followed by the department concerned while implementing the schemes. He urged the officials present in the meeting to speed up their implementation process to achieve their target as early as possible so that every rural household could have tap water connection at their homes at the right time.

In another meeting held with the officials of the water resources department with respect to dealing with flood situations in the region, additional CS Abbasi asked them to be fully prepared to deal with any eventuality that may arise due to flood waters during the rainy season.

He also gave instruction to the officials of the water resources department to devise flood management and mitigation plans by taking up all urgent works immediately and to send the proposals for all these schemes to the government for the fund.

The meeting was also attended by additional deputy commissioner, Chirang, Ajit Kumar Sarmah, chief engineers and council heads of departments (CHD) of both the public health engineering and water resources departments.