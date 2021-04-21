ADGP Bishnoi visits strong room centres

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, APRIL 20: A three tier security arrangement has been made at all the strong rooms set up across the four districts of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

On Tuesday, additional DGP of Assam and in-charge IGP of BTR, Dr L R Bishnoi, Kokrajhar SP Rakesh Roushan and deputy commissioner Bhaskar Phukan made a visit to the basic training centre strong room in Kokrajhar.

Bishnoi inspected all corners of the strong room and took stock of the security deployment where representatives from UPPL and BPF parties were engaged in observation of the centre.

There are six strong rooms arranged in four districts of the BTR areas for 12 constituencies including Kokrajhar, Gossaigaon, Kajalgaon, Mushalpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri.

All strong rooms are being kept under close watch of strict security observation involving CRPF besides installing CCTV at the strong room centres.

Bishnoi said that a strict security vigil has been arranged in all strong rooms to check and guard the EVM keeping strong rooms.