Adieu to Karbi litterateur Bidorsing Kro

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 19: The mortal remains of Karbi litterateur Bidorsing Kro were cremated at public cremation ground here on Tuesday.

Kro had breathed his last due to multiple organ failure at Christian Institute of Health Science & Research (Referral hospital) in Dimapur on January 17.

In the morning, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) deputy speaker Ritesh Enghi, chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang and executive member (EM) Lunsing Teron, MAC Ramsing Timung, former MLA Bidyasing Engleng, former EM Bidyasing Rongpi and several other dignitaries offered their last respects.

Kro has written several books, including textbooks for school children, collection of poems, books on Karbi social customs and practices and many more. He received Bhasha Sanman award from Sahitya Akademi for his Karbi dictionary ‘Akimi Karbi Lamthe Amarjong’, Sahityik Botah award from Assam government and a Semson Sing Ingti award from Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

Kro was also conferred with the Best Karbipo award in 2006 by Karbi Riso Adorbar for his literary work. He was president of Karbi Lammet Amei (KLA) for four terms and president of Karbi Youth Festival (KYF).

The last journey of Kro started from his residence at Rongthe-ang and proceeded to the KLA office where KLA members paid their last respects and Monjir Press, which he established. Before reaching to the cremation ground, the mortal remains were taken around Diphu market.

His last journey was accompanied by his wife Basapi Tissopi, sister Dr. Theso Kropi and son Mirjeng Kro and other family members, friends, relatives and well-wishers. After performing rituals as per Karbi tradition he was cremated.