Adivasi National Party to contest upcoming Assam assembly elections

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Oct 10: Adivasi national party in a press conference held at Balipara vehemently criticized MP Pallab Lochan Das for his irresponsible remark regarding wages of the tea labourers recently. GS Baldev Teli lambasted the MP strongly and claimed that Das is acting as a paid servant of tea garden owners. “He is hypothecated to tea gardens and also owns one,” the statement added.

Teli further warned Das of dire consequences in the next elections and stated that Adivasi National Party shall contest in 20 assembly segments in the upcoming election. According to him BJP government in the state is anti-Adivasi and hence the community has been rethinking of supporting BJP in the upcoming elections. On the other hand, Teli also condemned Morigaon MLA Rama Kanta Deuri for his unparliamentary remarks against Brahman Samaj. “He is unfit for leadership and has no right to represent the people of Morigaon,” Teli claimed.