Admin ready to conduct by-polls at Gossaigaon LAC

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 1: Kokrajhar district administration and district election office (DEO) has initiated necessary steps and made all arrangements to conduct upcoming assembly by-polls for No. 28 Gossaigaon LAC with strict Covid-19 protocols on October 30.

A total 187,659 voters will be franchising their democratic voting rights in 279 polling stations across Gossaigaon LAC.

Addressing reporters at a press conference held at DC office conference hall here on Friday, Kokrajhar deputy commissioner Varnali Deka told that district administration and district election office have so far prepared strategy and initiated steps to ensure free and fair conduct of assembly by-polls at No. 28 Gossaigaon LAC.

She also said that the by-polls would be conducted maintaining all the guidelines issued by the Central and state governments.

“All polling personnel, concerned deployed election officials as well as candidates and his/her deployed agents must ensure double vaccination while discharging duties and responsibilities during the polls,” Deka informed.

She also said that one health worker would be appointed as COVID nodal officer for each polling station in the constituency during the by-polls across.

She has also appealed to all voters of the constituency to participate in the by-polls to meet a high polling percentage across the constituency.

She also informed that a strong security vigil would be deployed across the constituency and its adjoining areas during the election day.

Notably, by-polls at Gossaigaon LAC were necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Majendra Narzary.