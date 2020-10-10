Administrative review meeting at held at Tezpur

HT CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR, Oct 10: Additional Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, political and home affairs held a review meeting with DC’s, SP’s and other senior administrative officials of Sonitpur and Biswanath district.

During the meeting, border issues, foreigners’ tribunal cases and other related matters were discussed thoroughly. Later, Baruah also held meetings with revenue circle officers of both the districts. Notably, he also ordered the authorities to streamline the issue of periodic land patta to the beneficiaries with urgent address. The meeting also discussed law and order and covid situations in both the districts.