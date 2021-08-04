Admission portal ‘DARPAN’ launched for HS 1st year students

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 3: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has launched an online admission portal ‘DARPAN’ where students can submit their applications for admissions into Class XI of two-year Higher Secondary (HS) courses.

Under the online process, students will be able to seek admission into their choice of college or institutions in the class XI.

For participation in the process, institutions with valid AHSEC codes have to create their profiles by providing their institution’s details into the portal.

On completion of profile creation by the institutions, students will be able to apply online for admission through the website: www.darpan.ahseconline.in or www.ahsec.assam.gov.in from August 11 to August 25.

Through this portal the online admission process will be completed and students will be able to take admission in any AHSEC affiliated schools in Assam.

Through this online admission process, only those students who have recently passed the HSLC/AHM exam from SEBA will be eligible.

However, students appearing for their 10th standard examinations from boards other than SEBA will have to visit their desired schools or colleges to complete their admission process in the traditional way.