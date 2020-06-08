Admission to college, varsities to be free in 2020-21

Rs 20,000 to each meritorious student instead of laptops under ABAS

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 7: Admission to higher secondary schools, colleges and universities in the state will be conducted one and free during the current academic year, state education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

The minister also informed that the government will provide Rs 20,000 to each meritorious student instead of providing laptop under Anundoram Borooah Award scheme this year.

“Students from the higher secondary to the postgraduate level, including medical, engineering and polytechnic students, will be admitted to institutes for free,” Sarma said addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan here.

The prospectus and admission forms will be free and available online.

The education department will also pay Rs 1,000 as monthly mess dues for those staying in hostels and an additional amount of Rs 1,000 to all students for buying textbooks, he said.

“All the students must mention their bank details in the admission forms so that the matter can be taken up from the initial stage and there is no delay in depositing money in their bank accounts,” he said.

“The total number of students who appeared for HSLC is 3,42,224. Out of which 2,21,756 were declared pass– 31,522 in first division, 77,850 in second division and 95,628 in third division. While 5941 students passed the HSLC with distinction marks and 10,815 students scored star marks. A total of 42 rank holders have emerged in the state this year”, Sarma said.

Around 17 schools across the state have 0 percent pass rate and these schools will be permanently shut down. All the teachers of these schools will be transferred within next 72 hours across the state.

The state government has been conferring the Anundoram Borooah Award with citation in the form of a certificate along with a personal computer(PC) to honour the meritorious students securing Star Marks and above in the HSLC, High Madrassa and FM Examinations conducted by SEBA and State Madrassa Education Board, Assam.

“Due to the current situation in India it is not possible to gather 17000-20000 computers. So, we will provide Rs. 20,000 in cash to the students instead of computers,” he said.

“SEBA will soon release a portal where students will have to submit their bank details including account number and IFSC code and within the month of August the said amount will be credited to the respective bank accounts,” the minister informed.

However, the meritorious students of 2019 batch will receive computers under Anundoram Borooah Award scheme from next week.

“Meritorious students who appeared HSLC exam last year will receive computers from next week and AMTRON will distribute the computers to the candidates. Students will be called in their respective schools and the distribution will be done without any function,” he said.