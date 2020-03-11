Advantage UPPL with wind of ‘parivartan’: Pramod Boro

‘Corrupt Hagrama will bite the dust in BTC polls’

By Sandeep Sharma

KAJALGAON, March 11: “The people of BTC area want a parivartan (change). They are fed up with the misrule of corrupt Hagrama Mohilary-led BTC administration,” United People’s Party Liberation (UPPL) president Pramod Boro said here on Wednesday.

“The BPF has ruled the region for 17 years, but failed to deliver the goods to the people. There is no development. Rampant corruption and malpractices, grafts and nepotism have gripped the administration from top to bottom,” Boro told The Hills Times in an exclusive interview here.

When asked whether BPF will be his main opponent in the election to be held on April 4 or not, Boro said, “BPF is not our contender, our main contender is problem, we fight the poll as there is problem. Our focus will be problem.”

“We will make alliance with the parties which are serious and sincere to our issues,” he said adding that discussions are going on with various level for making alliance in the poll but no final decision is yet to be taken.

“The unification of Bodo groups is not possible. It is not a point of discussion,” he added.

Boro has been a student activist for more than 11 years. After signing of the Bodo Accord on January 27, Boro joined the UPPL. First he took over as working president and then as full fledged president and led the party for the upcoming elections slated on April 4.

“When I was in ABSU I have to face several challenges. But the aims and objectives of the ABSU are exclusively for a particular community. I work with an uncompromising attitude for the protection of the community and I was successful,” Boro said.

“After the signing of the peace accord, I have come to active politics. My priority was not politics. It was not my aim and objective. My realisation is that we need to work for a parivartan- a change. We have to give good governance to the people and social uplift. If the people in politics do not work with this commitment, the people of the area are deprived from development,” he said referring to his joining politics.

“The people here are deprived of good governance. So I want to start a value-based politics in our society, where there will be participation from all sides,” he said.

“Here the politics is something different from national level. Here the politics is based on a certain group. Those who are not contesting from here cannot understand the situation,” he said.

“Every community has some problems, the Centre or the state government has to resolve the issues and the problems. But the aspirations of the communities are not so high. These can be resolved at council level. So I assured all that the problems which can be resolved at our level can be resolved forever. And we will pursue the centre or the state for the issues which are out of our jurisdiction,” he said.

Regarding demands of the Koch Rajbongshi, Boro said that many groups are coming to him after signing of the accord. Many of them told us that they should be our friends. They are also not insisting me on the demand for ST status to the community. They never told me to include it in our manifesto.”

“The issue of ST status to Koch Rajbongshis is a issue of Central government. We have nothing to speak on this. If they fulfil the criteria for it, they should be granted ST status,” he said.

“I have nothing to speak on Kamatapur demand also. But I say that they should go ahead with talks with the Centre on it.” Boro further said.

Regarding Advasis, the UPPL president said, “They also do not insist me on the ST status demand. But they talk of other issues like language, development. We will bring all these issues in our manifesto. We want their development and protection.”

“You can not define the aspiration of the people. But we have to adopt some resolution time to time. The Bodo community has high aspiration. It can not be solved in one time. There is significant in each accord right from BAC to BTR. But BAC and BTC were under the state’s control. But after BTR, we will hold control of home and political department to some extent,” he said.

“We will also receive direct funding from the Centre after formation of the BTR. But for that Planning Commission has to be set up in each state by amendment to the Article 280 of the Constitution of India. We have to place our demands before the Planning Commission and through this body we will receive direct fund from the centre without depending on the state government,” he further said.

“It is still under consultation,” Boro said.

The granting ST(Hills) status to Bodos living in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao was another issue in the Bodo Peace Accord. However, the people of the three hill districts have been opposing it.

Boro said, “It is conflict of interest. But they have also interest here. Under the plan Amri Karbis will be granted ST(Plains) and Bodos will be ST(Hills). Both the tribes are already tribe, Bodos are also tribe and Karbis are also tribe. But the difference is only hills and plains,” he said and added that it can be settled amicably.

He said that the implementation of the Bodo Accord will be his top priority. Three clauses of the accord have already been implemented by the government, he said.

Regarding the tribal belts and blocks, the UPPL president said the government should create new tribal belts and blocks.

The land occupied by tribal people other than belts and blocks should be reserved, he added.

For solution to unemployment problem in the BTAD, Boro advocated for massive skill development project.