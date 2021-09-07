Advertisements issued by Janasanyog play a crucial role: Minister

Pijush reviews ongoing projects of DIPR

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 6: The Directorate of Information & Public Relations, Assam has an important role in creating the much needed awareness about the schemes and initiatives taken by the Government of Assam for the all-round development and welfare for the people of the state.

The minister of Information, Public Relations, Printing & Stationery Department Pijush Hazarika said this during his visit to the Directorate of Information & Public Relations, Assam at Lastgate, Dispur on Monday.

During his visit, he reviewed various ongoing projects and works of the directorate with the director and officials present. The minister said that the major objective of the directorate is to create awareness among the people of the state about different schemes and initiatives of the government. He urged the officers and employees of the directorate to render their services with renewed zeal, integrity and accountability.

“The present state government has been working relentlessly to accelerate the pace of all round development of the state.” said the minister.

He said that it is the duty of the directorate to take information about government steps and schemes closer to the people so that people get maximum benefits from the government initiatives. “The advertisements issued by Janasanyog play a crucial role here”, added the minister.

During his visit, the minister also interacted with the officials and employees of the directorate in presence of the secretary IPR & PS Neera Gogoi Sonowal and director Bishnu Kamal Borah in a meeting held at the conference hall of the directorate.

He also took stock of the manpower and infrastructure and assured that steps will be taken for the upgradation of the office building and better infrastructure of the directorate.

Earlier, in the meeting, minister Hazarika was felicitated by DIPR Bishnu Kamal Borah.