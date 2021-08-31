African Swine Fever: 400 pigs culled in KA

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 30: Due to outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) at Passionate Multi Farm (PMF), 5th Miles, Nihang Rongkethe, 400 pigs including piglets were culled to stop the spread of virus. The economic loss was estimated at Rs. 1 crore, owner of PMF, Rose Mary Rongpharpi said.

Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) executive member (EM) for Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Torendra Brahma visited the farm to enquire about the loss. He was accompanied by district veterinary officer (DVO), Dr Dilip Mahanta.

EM Brahma, “He came to know of the outbreak of ASF at PMF on August 25. After informing the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, DVO, Dr. Dilip Mahanta along with other veterinary surgeons have come here for necessary logistic support. Dr. Mahanta has brought a team from Guwahati to get samples done. As per government guidelines all the 400 pigs in the farm were culled and buried.”

DVO Dr. Mahanta informed that he received a report on August 12 from PMF of pigs dying. “We visited the farm and samples were sent to Guwahati. On August 21 the report came positive on ASF. All the pigs culled will be compensated by the government estimated at around Rs. 30 lakhs,” he said.

PMF owner Rongpharpi said she didn’t know how the ASF got into her pig farm. On August 16 a few pigs died. She informed the Veterinary Department to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

Breeds like Hampshire, Yorkshire and Duroc were reared at the farm.