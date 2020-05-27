African swine fever: Ban on pork sale lifted in Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 26: In a big sigh of relief to pig farmers of the state, Assam government on Tuesday lifted the ban on sale and consumption of pork in the African Swine Fever (ASF)-affected districts with some conditions.

However, inter-district and inter-state buying, selling and transfer of pigs, pork and pork products will remain suspended.

The sale and consumption of pork is allowed within ASF-affected districts excluding containment and surveillance zones, state agriculture minister Atul Bora said addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

Bora stated that the ban is also lifted from the unaffected districts.

The state government has declared seven areas in Biswanath, Dhemaji, Sibsagar, Jorhat and Kamrup (Metro) districts as epicentres of ASF. An area within 1 km radius of these epicentres is considered as infected zone and an area within 10 km of the infected zone as surveillance zone.

“After consultation with veterinary experts and officials of veterinary and animal husbandry department we have decided on certain relaxations in selling and consumption of pork and pork products. I am sure that this will provide much needed relief to the pig farmers and piggery owner,” the minister added.