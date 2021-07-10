African swine fever spreads in Darrang, sale of pork banned 

Area declared as infected zone after over 100 domestic pigs dropped dead

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, July 9: Hundreds of domestic pigs were killed due to the spread of African swine fever in many areas of Darrang district prompting the state animal husbandry & veterinary department to stop slaughter, sale, and consumption of pork from these areas for three months.

“The area has been declared an infected zone by the department,” an official of the department informed. According to reports, three villages including Akalibari, Borompur, and Bahjani in Darrang district have been worst affected by the disease.

African swine fever (ASF) is a viral haemorrhagic disease that is known to infect pigs and wild boars, with a near 100 percent fatality rate. The infected animals develop fever and their skin turns purple, with watery discharge from the eyes and severe, bloody diarrhoea before death. With no cure or vaccine, isolation or culling are the only ways to curb the spread of this highly contagious disease which transmits through direct contact with sick animals or from anything contaminated — water, soil, feed, objects like shoes, vehicles, and farm equipment, live or dead pigs or even pork products.

Meanwhile, the farmers who relied on pig farming as a source of livelihood have been devastated by the disease. As there was no insurance against the livestock, the farmers have requested the government to step in and help them recover from huge losses. Meanwhile, the veterinary department is keeping a close vigil over the situation and only a few cases have been reported from other parts of the district.

“We have many farmers who rely on pig farms for income. Our pigs suddenly started dying of unknown diseases. Later, we found that they were dying because of the African swine fever. Initially, when we reported it to the department, they did not show much interest. But with the help of the media, officials from the district headquarters arrived to take stock of the situation,” said a farmer.

Notably, on April 29, 2020, India reported the first African swine fever disease outbreak in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. According to the data available with the veterinary department, over 15,000 pigs have died after being infected by the disease. In Assam, the 9 worst affected districts then included Golaghat, Majuli, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Dhemaji, Biswanath, North Lakhimpur, Sivasagar and Jorhat.