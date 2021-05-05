African swine flu reported in Phek and Kiphire district

HT Correspondent

Dimapur, May 4: African swine flu has been reported in Phek and Kiphire district, Phek deputy commissioner Razouvolie Dozo said in a notification on Tuesday.

He requested the public to remain cautious and vigilant and report any unusual mortality of domestic pigs and feral pigs to Phek chief veterinary officer’s office.

The district administration also issued certain guidelines to the public and pig farmers of the district to control and contain the spread of the contagious disease.

It said African swine flu is a highly infectious and contagious haemorrhagic viral disease of pigs and has 100 percent fatality rate with no treatment and vaccine.

It added that control, containment, surveillance and following of bio-security measures are the only way to eradicate the disease.

The district administration asked the village councils, public, pig farmers to report unusual death of pigs to the nearest veterinary health centre immediately.

It said Phek chief veterinary officer will monitor the situation and create awareness to contain the spread of the disease.

In an earlier notification, the district administration asked all public/private transport counters functioning within Phek district to mandatorily maintain a register to record details of all passengers on a daily basis.

It said the register should compulsorily contain date wise information with detailed address and contact number of each passenger

The district administration said the Phek station superintendent of Nagaland state transport and the Phek unit of All Nagaland Taxi Association will be responsible for implementation of the same.

It added that the district transport officer should ensure strict enforcement of the order and submit a report to the district task force on a weekly basis or as and when required.