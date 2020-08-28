After high drama, Atul Bora re-elected AGP Chief

AGP violates HC order, holds AGM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 27: After a high drama, Atul Bora was re-elected as the president of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in its annual general meeting held at party head office in Ambari, here on Thursday.

The annual general meeting was held even as there was a court order not to hold the meeting from August 26 to September 19 and amidst COVID-19 restrictions.

Most of the attendees of the meeting was outside the meeting venue when the resolutions were passed regarding formation of the new committee.

However, the leaders of the regional party, which is an ally of BJP-led government, said they have received the court order after the meeting.

“We have received the court notice after completion of the annual general meeting. The entire proceeding of the conference was over by 11.45 am whereas we received the court order at around 12.45 pm. We have appointed senior advocate Bijon Mahajan to take up the matter in the court,” senior leader and former minister Dr Kamala Kalita told reporters.

The court was moved by a few suspended AGP members who had earlier complained that the party has changed its constitution favouring a batch of selective leaders while ignoring the aspirations of the grassroots workers of the regional party.

Former chief minister and senior leader Prafulla Mahanta who also reached the office almost at the end of the meeting.

“The court order has made the conference invalid. The meeting doesn’t have the approval of the court, so I don’t want to be a part of the meeting,” Mahanta said.

Mahanta continued to oppose Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). “Only a regional party can truly work in favour of the people of the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had claimed that he would chase out all the illegal Bangladeshis out of the state but instead, he has brought in CAA. I continue to oppose it,” Mahanta said.

However, Mahanta refused to comment on Bora’s re-election as the party president.

The AGP has been undergoing a constant infight after it had joined hands with BJP despite the latter brought the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which allegedly violated the spirit of Assam Accord.

After being re-elected as the party president Atul Bora said, “I am not aware of any differences in the party. Today the majority of the party workers have supported and bestowed responsibility on me. My aim is to take the party ahead and to maximize our seats in the coming polls of 2021.”