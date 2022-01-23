After Kamrup Now All Picnic Spots Closed in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Jan 22: The Jorhat deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Barman, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, has ordered closure of all picnic spots in the district in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

An order passed by the deputy commissioner under Section 34 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, while expressing concern over people flouting Covid-19 protocol in recent times, stated that to prevent further spread of the virus and in the interest of maintenance of public hygiene all picnic spots had been closed.

The order comes into force with immediate effect until further order in this regard.

The deputy commissioner also said that in view of the coming Republic Day celebrations, all district officials of Jorhat District have been asked to do a cleaning operation of their respective office premises.

“Cleaning has been done since last one week and the head of the district officer and his team will be rewarded at the district republic day function,” the DC added.