After Kerala elephant, leopard beaten to death in Guwahati

Wild cat caught in illegal trap, organs chopped off

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 7: In yet another incident of animal cruelty, a full-grown leopard was allegedly beaten to death in the capital city on Sunday days after the brutal death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala that sparked national outrage.

This is the fifth death of leopards this year in the state. Earlier in April, during the coronavirus lockdown, four leopards were killed in Golaghat and Jorhat districts.

Six persons have been picked up by city police on charges of killing the leopard and cutting off its body parts.

According to the locals, the leopard had been creating terror in the area for some time now. “Leopards come out of the forest in search of food and venture into residential areas of Katahbari and create panic among the locals. And this is not the first time when leopards have entered human habitation. We have informed the forest department about such incidents but they never paid any attention towards our plea,” said a resident.

“This incident also took place because of the lack of preparedness of the forest department. The leopard came in search of food in the wee hours of Sunday and created terror. We immediately informed the forest department but they were quite late to react”, added the local resident.

The animal was caught in an illegal leg-hold trap set by one of the residents in the encroached area of Fatasil Reserve Forest.

The forest officials were trying to trap the leopard when it escaped from the cage. That’s when the locals took the matter in their hands and brutally killed the leopard. Some people even took off with some of its body parts such as teeth and nails.

“I reached the spot at about 7.30 am, I also informed the Guwahati Zoo authorities to help tranquilise the animal. By the time the veterinary team reached, the leopard that had likely spent hours struggling to free itself from the trap managed to escape into the forest but could not save itself from death,” said Jitender Kumar, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Guwahati Wildlife Division.

Locals said the leopard had been preying on poultry and goats, and tried attacking stray dogs in the area.

“When the leopard ran away, I tried to convince people not to go after the injured animal, tried explaining how leopards co-habit with humans and venture out in search of food. But an hour after I left, around 10am, the range officer informed me that locals have killed the leopard, and chopped off its body parts – skin, teeth, nails,” the DFO said.

Meanwhile, a post mortem is being conducted to ascertain how the animal died.

“We are in the process of identifying the accused, and a complaint will be registered on completion of post mortem. Police investigation is on.

“Once identified, those responsible for this crime will face prosecution,” said Rajib Baruah, DFO Kamrup East Division.

In other incidents, five persons were arrested on April 23 for killing a leopard in Golaghat district and consuming its meat.

A forest team led by Bhaskar Deka, DFO, Golaghat division managed to identify the accused with the help of a video recording from the scene of crime. In Golaghat district alone, three leopards were killed by villagers, and five others rescued during the lockdown period in April. Another leopard was shot dead by the police personnel in the outskirts of Jorhat district on April 6.