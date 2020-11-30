After ‘Maan Ki Baat’, it’s now ‘Booth Ki Baat’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 29: Pradesh BJP has launched a massive programme ‘Booth Ki Baat’ in the line of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Maan Ki Baat’ as a part of its campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

As part of the programme, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal participated as a Karyakarta in booth No. 161 in Dibrugarh on Sunday.

“As a karyakarta, participated in #BoothKiBaat at my booth in Dibrugarh today. Deliberated on various aspects such as vote share, our preparation for ensuing elections & encouraged all karyakartas to further strengthen @BJP4Assam’s base at the grassroots,” Sonowal said in a tweet.

State finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also attended the ‘Booth Ki Baat’ meeting in booth No 98 under Bezera Zone of Amingaon.

“Compliments [email protected] team for kickstarting #BoothKiBaat campaign across Assam’s 28,000 booths. Booth management is integral to electoral politics. We’ve remarkably dedicated karyakartas who master this art. Held a #BoothKiBaat at Amingaon in #Jalukbari LAC,” Sarma said in tweet.

Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass has already directed all state, district and grassroots level leaders and activists to participate in the ‘Booth Ki Baat’ meeting.

Each BJP worker will be present at his or her respective voting booth during the meeting, irrespective of the party or ministerial post one holds.