AFWWA donates food to rural poor in Tezpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Oct 22: In a noble gesture, a relief camp was held on Thursday by Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWWA) of Air Force Station, Tezpur as a part of AFWWA Day celebrations in which ration packets were distributed to villagers of Sonitpur Division incoordination with district authorities.

Notably, AFWWA is a welfare organization for the wives of all personnel in the Air Force which also extends its helping hand to poor and needy people of the society from time to time.

The programme was attended by Circle Officer Tezpur Sanghamitra Baruah, Flight Lieutenant Aseem Garg, Cpl Kaushal and staff of district administration. Seema Singh, President AFWWA (L) assured that they would always be ready to help the civil population of Sonitpur and Biswanath districts in tough times and similar camps would be held in future too.