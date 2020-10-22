Agar trade centre is a step towards making Assam self-reliant: Sonowal

CM lays foundation of Assam Agar International Trade Centre at Dabidubi

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 21: In a bid to promote the business potential of the farmers as well as entrepreneurs associated with agarwood plantation and trade in the State, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone of Assam Agar International Trade Centre at Dabidubi in Golaghat district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Sonowal expressed his sense of gratitude to the people of the State for their cooperation that they have extended to the government and said that the Assam Agar International Trade Centre would be a step towards making a self reliant Assam. Reiterating the government’s commitment to double the farmer’s income in the State by 2022, Sonowal said that establishment of Agar International Trade Centre is one of the initiatives, which the state government promised since coming to power in 2016.

Chief Minister Sonowal also informed that to facilitate transformation of the state through transportation his government has taken several initiatives for the development of highways, railways, waterways, airways and I-ways. He said that a multi modal logistics park, foundation of which was laid on Tuesday at Jogighopa in Bongaigaon district would expedite the all-round development of the state and help the government in its bid to make the country as well as the state self-reliant.

Sonowal maintained that during the last four and half years, rhino poaching in the state has come down drastically. He attributed it to the setting up of a fast track court for trying the crimes related to wildlife poaching. He however said that there is no scope of any complacence as the state government has already drawn its road map to work relentlessly to facilitate the welfare of all sections of the state.

Chief Minister Sonowal at the same time announced that the government would name the Assam Agar International Trade Centre after the name of Swahid Kushal Konwar in a bid to pay its tribute to the martyr.

Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary while speaking on the occasion hailed chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s initiative in bolstering industrial development in the state. He also said that there was a long felt need for an Agar Trade Centre in the state as the new trade centre would significantly help the farmers and entrepreneurs of Agar to sell their products. He also said that the industries and commerce department would ensure that the construction of the Agar Trade Centre could be completed within the stipulated time frame.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and MLA Khumtai Mrinal Saikia also spoke on the occasion. Commissioner and Secretary of Industries and Commerce Dr KK Dwivedi, MLA Lahowal Rituparna Baruah, Chairman AIDC Mishan Ranjan Das and its Vice Chairman Jitu Talukdar, Chairman Assam Tea Corporation Limited Amiya Kumar Bora, Chairman Assam Minority Development Board Syed Mominul Awal, MD NRL SK Baruah and a host of other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.