AGCL, APDCL asked not to indulge in profiteering

ATPA concerned over illegal tea imports through Nepal

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 23: Assam Tea Planters Association (ATPA) chairperson Dr Nazrana Ahmed, painting a grim picture of the tea industry during Covid times, requested the Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL) and Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) to waive “minimum demand charge” and “fixed charge” till adequate supply was established.

Addressing the 83rd annual general meeting of ATPA virtually on Wednesday, Dr Ahmed said that the bills be charged on actual meter reading because profiteering without actual supply was a legal violation by them exploiting their monopolistic position.

She further requested that Green Climate Fund under NABARD and Zero Budget Natural Farming, should be extended to tea estates for rejuvenation and mitigating the climate crisis as TRA research had shown that within a few decades tea growing areas would shrink due to climate impact, disrupting millions of livelihoods mainly of women forcing economic migration with its attendant sociological implications.

This was the first time that the ATPA annual general meeting was being held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic safety guidelines.

Dr Ahmed said that the tea industry had stumbled into the horse latitudes, without re-framing of coordinates and that the industry with losses of 25 per cent crop this year would be in doldrums.

“Compounded Annual Growth Revenue prices since 2012 have been negative when in the last few months average prices had just about reached cost of production, whereby entrenched stakeholders raised the issue of imports in this era of Atmanirbharsil Bharat, when Prime Minister has directed us to be Vocal for Local, ” she said.

Dr Ahmed further raised the concern of illegal tea imports through Nepal.

Referring to cost of production and pricing of tea, Dr Ahmed said that prices of all inputs from petroleum products to fertilizers, also of edible products as for instance lentils had risen twenty five per cent during the pandemic, on the other hand tea although an agriculture product its average prices were not being calculated by the calendar year but speciously bifurcating the year’s sale to reflect increase of averages when averages in the first quarter sales had actually decreased by Rs.70-80.

“The MS Swaminathan formula for stable remunerative prices must be addressed,” she said.

Referring to the cost of increased production of registered gardens as compared to small tea growers she said that the economies of scale were skewed against registered tea estates who were providing health, housing, education, sports activities, welfare schemes, both statutory and non-statutory fringe benefits in addition to guaranteed generational employment and a living wage, in a healthy work environment, “This industry is a microcosm of society requiring ethical responsible stakeholders at every level, the skewed binary in favour one stakeholder should not lead to fragmentation of large estates jeopardising the economic and ethno-cultural ethos of Assam tea, the state drink of Assam,” she further said.

Referring to the support given by the government she said that the Assam Tea Planters Association (ATPA) was grateful to the government for its assistance through various schemes, and waiver of cess on green leaf, Assam Agriculture Tax amendments, supply of medicines and Mobile Medical Units, allocation of food grains during lockdown beside improving road connectivity.

Gautam Barooah, director, Muktabari Tea Estates (P) Ltd., Jorhat and Deboshyam Barua, director, Dalowjan Tea Estate, Golaghat had taken over the charge of chairman and vice chairman of the association respectively for 2020-2022.