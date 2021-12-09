AGP Gears for KAAC Election

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Dec 8: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is priming itself up in Karbi Anglong as the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council election draws near next year in 2022.

The frontal youth organisation of the AGP, Asom Yuba Parishad called a meeting at Priyanka Lodge in Bokajan which was attended by AGP central committee member, Jitu Borgohain, secretary Pol Kashyap, central committee member of AGP’s Mohila Parisad Boroda Kalita and Pranita Gogoi, social worker, Jugendar Singh and AGP’s central committee organising secretary Prasanta Bora.

In the meeting, Bokajan LA’s Mahila Parishad Committee was constituted with Deepti Dey as president, Protima Singh and Bijumoni Phukon as secretaries with 51 other office bearers and members.