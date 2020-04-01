Agra suicide case: Meghalaya writes to UP Govt seeking probe

Cremation of Shillong boy in Delhi today

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, April 1: A migrant worker from Shillong, who was employed at a restaurant in Agra, allegedly committed suicide on Monday night after he was denied his salary during the ongoing lockdown in the country. The chief secretary MS Rao took up the matter with his UP counterpart to investigate into the matter as the owner of the restaurant, Seema Chaudhary, had terminated his job which is a violation of the Centre’s order in view of coronavirus.

“In his social media post which was circulated online, the deceased had mentioned the name of owner, Seema Chaudhary who had terminated him from work,” Meghalaya chief secretary Rao said demanding a high-level probe into it.

This is “a violation of the Government Order No 40-3/2020-DM-I (A) dated New Delhi, 29th March 2020 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs,” the letter said.

As per reports, police officials found that he had hanged himself at his rented house in the city. The man, identified as Aldrin Lyngdoh, in a Facebook post, had accused his employer of Sikandra Kargil Shanti Food Court Restaurant of not supporting him during the 21-day nationwide lockdown period that has been imposed by the Centre in an attempt to control the spread of coronavirus. Police initially found it difficult to trace the relatives of the deceased as both his parents were no more.

According to an official from Meghalaya House, New Delhi, due to lockdown the funeral will be held in Delhi supported by Meghalaya House though the last wish of the deceased was to take his body to Shillong for burial. The post-mortem of Lyngdoh was scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday at Agra. The cremation will be done on Thursday, the official said on Wednesday.

Confirming the death of the worker from Shillong, Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has expressed sorrow that the youth passed away under such circumstances. When asked, the home minister said that there is no other way to transport the body as inter-district and inter-state movements have already been banned and the flights are grounded.