Agri-Horticultural Show in Bokakhat from January 21

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 18: The National Agri-Horticultural Show-2021 organised by state agriculture and state horticulture and food processing departments in collaboration with Assam Agricultural University (AAU) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries will be held at Bokakhat in upper Assam’s Golaghat district with a three-day long programme from January 21 with virtual participation from 10 countries.

The show, which will be inaugurated by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, will end on January 23.

“This time no stall will be allowed from the foreign countries as Covid-19 cases have been rising in these countries. Representatives of 10 countries will participate in the show virtually,” state agriculture minister Atul Bora told reporters on Monday.

“Mongolian envoy to India Gonching Ganbold, Nigerian High Commissioner Ismail A Alatise, Fiji’s Chargé D’Affaires for High Commission New Delhi, Nilesh Roneel, Ghana’s Charge D’Affaires for High Commission New Delhi, Bellwine Sebastian, Macedonia’s Chargé D’Affaires for High Commission New Delhi, India, Nehat Emini, Congo’s High Commissioner Mossi Nyamale Rosette, Trinidad and Tobago consular Chariene Saccha Anasta and Bhutan consulate general Phub Tsering will take part in the show,” Bora said.

“Bangladesh High Commissioner will present in the show physically while Israel High Commissioner will participate in the show virtually. State finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will participate virtually in an international seminar on January 22,” the minister said.

The minister said the initiatives have been taken to conduct a ‘Buyer-Seller meet’ so as to make it easier for an interaction between the agri-entrepreneurs, companies and buyers.