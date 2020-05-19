Agri sector has immense potential to augment Assam’s economy: Sonowal

CM visits Maloibari; takes stock of agricultural activities

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 19: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited Maloibari under Kamrup Metro district and took stock of agricultural activities carried out by the farmers on Tuesday.

Apart from interaction, he also engaged in harvesting of paddy in the agricultural fields and inspected the functioning of paddy reaper machines distributed by agriculture department to the farmers.

Later talking to media persons, the chief minister said that in parallel to the fight against COVID-19 the state government was putting emphasis on resumption of economic activities and the farmers have shown the way in this regard.

Informing that state’s farmers and agri entrepreneurs did business worth Rs 357 crore during the lockdown period by exporting agricultural products to various parts of the country, Sonowal said that the state has immense potential in the agricultural sector which was highlighted by the lockdown period.

“Assam can become self-dependent in agriculture, livestock, fisheries etc. and state’s farmers have shown that it is not impossible. We need to act more on the developmental goals by engaging in agriculture and its allied sectors with renewed vigour,” he added.

Urging the young generation to take up farming as a means of self-employment, Sonowal said that agricultural sector holds the key in providing employment opportunities to the state’s youth returning from outside. He also stressed on the need to capture the markets of North East region with Assam’s agricultural products along with striving to penetrate the markets of neighbouring South East Asian countries.

Directing the agriculture department to provide seeds to the farmers by October every year, the chief minister said that timely distribution of seeds can help the farmers in increasing their production. He also pitched for ‘Make in Assam’ in line with Prime Minister’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and said that people of the state must extend their wholehearted support to Prime Minister’s call of ‘local-vocal-global’.

“Opting for local products and also becoming vocal for popularizing local products should be practiced during these times for reviving the country’s economy,” he said.

The chief minister strongly urged for maintaining social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols so that the outbreak of the global pandemic can be contained in the state. Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Guwahati Development Department Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya, MP Queen Oja, Dispur MLA Atul Bora, Lahowal MLA Rituparna Baruah accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.