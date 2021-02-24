Ahom Sena observes black day at Talatal ghar

HT correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Feb 24: Sivasagar committee of Ahom Sena, observed a black day on February 24 commemorating the historic day when Assam lost its independence as a free state to the British following a pact with the Burmese king in Yandaboo.

Ahom Sena lit earthen lamps and paid tributes to all martyrs from the last independent kingdom under king Gomadhar Konwar and for those who sacrificed their lives in the anti-CAA stir in the state. The function was held in historic Talatal Ghar and was attended among others by Ritiparna Konwar, descendent of Gomadhar Konwar and historian Jiten Borpatra Gohain.